Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Chicago Sky player Angel Reese during the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is one of the new faces of women’s basketball.

As such, fans are always looking forward to scoops on what’s going on in Reese’s personal life, as basketball stars have become celebrities both on and off the court. To connect more with fans, Reese started her own podcast, Unapologetically Angel.

In the show’s latest episode, Reese sat down what celebrity stylist Law Roach, and the topic of dating shorter men, like a-list actress Zendaya’s high-profile relationship with Spiderman co-star Tom Holland, came up.

“I love Zendaya’s confidence,” Reese stated.

“But I just don’t know if I have the confidence to date a man shorter than me.”

She went on to explain: “In my world, it is uncommon. Like, as an athlete, it’s kind of uncommon.”

“But you never know, you may fall in love with a short king,” Roach said.

“My short king might be out there,” Reese responded. “I’m waiting for you; I’m looking for you.”

Angel’s take on dating “short kings” 👑👀 Full episode out now: https://t.co/vQWE3Oh5kw pic.twitter.com/7YgwmcKQTJ — Unapologetically Angel (@angelreeseshow) November 7, 2024

Fans responded to the interaction on social media.

“Well I have a chance,” one person on Twitter convinced himself.

“Why would she bring up Tom and Zendaya height difference to their close friend,” one fan said, noting Roach’s relationship with Holland and Zendaya.

It’ll be interesting to see if Reese ever decides to go public with a shorter guy.