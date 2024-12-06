TikTok login home screen on an Iphone.

Apple is the biggest company in the United States, and its phones have become a cultural staple. As such, iPhone users take a lot of pride in Apple, the company that produces the phones.

That’s why iPhone users won’t be happy to know that one major league commissioner for one of the United States’ biggest stars is putting the company on blast.

“MLS commissioner Don Garber suggests Apple to blame for lack of viewership transparency,” reported Awful Announcing.

“We have more subscribers than we and Apple thought we would have. We have more people watching our games,” Garber said when transparency issues were brought up.

“At some point there will be more transparency. Apple and other streaming services aren’t distributing subscriber numbers. But we’ll see how that looks in the future.”

People reacted to Garber’s take on social media.

“MLS Cup is also on FOX this week but there is no promotion there. When FOX had the contract without Apply they drew about 300K a game and the final about 1 to 2 million. I would imagine its lower in the US with Apple but don’t they pick up up other countries through streaming?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Aka the figures are terrible and we are making excuses for not releasing them,” another person added.

“Or maybe it’s because the talent level (Messi aside) is subpar on a global scale and the better players leave for Europe,” one person added.

“Why would anyone pay for MLS when better leagues can be seen for free,” said someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see if Apple ever releases the official numbers.

