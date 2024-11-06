Credit: Online Athens

Donald Trump recently won the presidential election and apparently he’s already focused on how he can help sports fans in an environment that has become increasingly hostile to working class families.

“Donald Trump says that professional sports leagues in America have set “impossible” ticket prices for fans and that he plans to “work on” addressing the issue.

‘The leagues are not taking care of their fans. They really aren’t. They’re making it impossible,'” reported prominent sports account NBACentral on Twitter.

Donald Trump says that professional sports leagues in America have set “impossible” ticket prices for fans and that he plans to “work on” addressing the issue. “The leagues are not taking care of their fans. They really aren’t. They’re making it impossible.” (Via SiriusXM’s… pic.twitter.com/MMjvmykfeY — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 6, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“He makes Knicks games affordable and I might have to owe him an apology,” one fan said on social media.

“Hold on let him cook,” one fan added.

“This is actually a spot on take. There’s way more pressing matters out there to address first, but he’s 100% right on this one,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

‘Trump cooking please Mr. president elect make Celtics ticket prices great again,” one fan added.

“Donald Trump is already the people’s president right from the jump,” one fan added.

“Trump supporting the true hard core fans,” one fan added.

“Ticket prices in the USA are one of the biggest reasons that the atmospheres don’t compare to those in places like Europe. Getting true fans back into games would be a game-changer when it comes to the atmosphere, and it is possible to achieve,” another fan broke down.

It’ll be interesting to see if Trump actually pulls it off or if it’s just an empty promise.