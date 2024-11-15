Mar 10, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Zendaya at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Kevork Djansezian-USA TODAY

Hollywood A-lister Zendaya took the sports world by storm after starring in the hit film Challengers, an intense movie about a love triangle that centered around tennis. The movie was a smash hit, but apparently, it wasn’t always the easiest to film.

Zendaya recently revealed some regrets she had about filming the project with one of her co-stars, Josh O’Connor.

“Man, I felt so bad with Josh. I was like, ‘I’m constantly just slapping you, and spitting on you. This is just so awful, I’m so sorry.’ He was just so cool about it,” Zendaya said, according to a Twitter account focused on providing updates about Hollywood.

Fans reacted to the brutal reveal on social media.

“Zendaya’s apology game is stronger than most people’s entire personalities,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Zendaya’s behind-the-scenes honesty is refreshing! It’s great to hear how Josh O’Connor handled the tough scenes with such coolness. True professionalism from both!” one fan said.

“It should have been me, my man Josh didn’t deserve it,” one fan added.

“Why can’t I get slapped and spit on by zendaya as a job smh,” one fan added.

“Professionalism and kindness, Zendaya’s true superpower,” one fan added.

As difficult as the filming process may have been, the final product was well worth it.