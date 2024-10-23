Zach Bryan opens for Luke Combs at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Saturday, May 21, 2022. The show kicked off Combs’ first-ever headlining stadium tour. Lukecombsshowdenver 052122 An 020

Country music star Zach Bryan and his girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry, a prominent figure in the sports world as a personality for Barstool Sports, have broken up after being together for over a year.

Unfortunately, it seems that Bryan’s infidelity may have been a large reason for the split. A US Weekly insider said Bryan betrayed Chickenfry’s trust in dating apps.

“[Brianna] was blindsided by Zach being on dating apps and dating around while they had been in a committed relationship,” according to the insider. “Someone sent her Zach’s Raya profile and girls were reaching out about him dating around.

“They had just moved in together in the Spring, and she changed her whole life to accommodate his,” the insider detailed.

“She’s devastated.”

Fans reacted to the news online.

“Zach Bryan be like “I’m a simple man I don’t need much” then cheat on 3 separate women in 4 years,” one fan said on Twitter.

“But yet he’s already back on dating apps,” one fan added.

“Isn’t it ironic? He paints himself as a simple guy, yet his love life is anything but simple. Just goes to show that reality can be quite different from the image we present!” one fan added.

“They broke up cause he cheated on her with me,” one fan alleged.

“Looks like it’s time for Zach to write a sad album, and Brianna to launch her solo career as a heartbreaker!” another person said.

Hopefully, the pair can move past what seems like a rocky breakup, and find happiness without each other.

