Country music singer Zach Bryan has been in a prominent relationship with Barstool Sports personality Brianna Chickenfry for over a year. Now, it seems he’s leaving Barstool and the sports world behind.
The singer took to Instagram to post a story detailing his side of the split.
“Brianna and me have broken up with eachother and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart,” Bryan posted.
“She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things.
“I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too. With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself.”
Chickenfry did not see the split coming, posting a story of her own in which she admitted: “I’m feeling really blindsided right now.”
She later uploaded a video to YouTube to expand upon her feelings.
“How can you give every ounce of yourself to someone and then be discarded of in a few days,” Chickenfry wondered. “It’s really, really heartbreaking and I don’t want to talk about details right now, I don’t want to talk about it yet. I wanted to heal privately and I didn’t even know that he was going to post that. We broke up yesterday, so I wasn’t ready to do anything publicly.”
It’s devastating to see Bryan treat Chickenfry like this and hopefully she gets the closure she needs before returning to Barstool and sports media.