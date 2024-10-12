Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift have been dating for over a year, and spotting the two out and about has become one of the staples of American culture.

The Chiefs are on their bye weekend, meaning players have the weekend off from football, and Travis is spending his time getting closer to Swift. The pair were spotted romping about New York City and dining at a high-end restaurant.

One eagle-eyed fan on Twitter made a particularly keen observation. “Before and after- what changed?” the user asked while posting pictures of Kelce and Swift walking into and out of the restaurant. The difference? Swift’s lipstick on his lips, hinting that the two may have gotten hot and heavy during their meal.

Fans reacted to the photos online.

“It’s every single dinner out. Does he let her actually eat or just kisses her the whole time??” one fan asked on Twitter.

“Travis ‘muah muah muah’ Kelce strikes again,” a fan added.

“His lips are so red in the second one,” someone wrote.

“Taylor just wanted to share how kind of her,’ another person said.

It’s clear the two are incredibly happy together, even if sometimes Kelce doesn’t have the wherewithal to clean up before the cameras start flashing.