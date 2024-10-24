Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift are still going steady after dating for over a year, but that doesn’t mean everything is rainbows and sunshine.

On an episode of Kelce’s New Heights podcast, which he hosts with his brother Jason, Kelce revealed his biggest fear surrounding their high-profile relationship. Kelce voiced his concern about the increased scrutiny his relationship will face if the Chiefs start losing games.

“I’ve just got to keep winning, as soon as — if we lose a game, I mean, it’s going to f—ing rain down, baby,” Kelce said to his brother. “We’ve just got to keep winning, keep staying on top.”

Pat McAfee, a guest on the podcast, assured Kelce that his relationship was great for the sport regardless of what outside criticism they might face.

“You and Taylor’s relationship is great for the sport,” McAfee said.

“You are, and have been, the perfect representation for our sport. I think that there’s no other human that could do what you’re doing right now and how you’re doing it. It’s awesome.”

Luckily, the Chiefs are still undefeated, and their relationship has been able to avoid serious negative headlines. Things appear to be stronger than ever between the two right now.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Fans noticed that Kelce missed Swift’s concert from her Era’s Tour in Maimi, but it was only due to his football obligations. The Chiefs were set to face the San Francisco 49ers during the Miami show.

If the Chiefs keep winning the pair should have ntohing to worry about, and at 6-0 there’s no reason to think they’ll stop.