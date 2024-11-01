Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Rumors have circulated recently that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift are breaking up, but the couple has continued to shoot them down. Now we know that there’s a hard line in the relationship that could actually end things for good.

Kelce recently fielded calls for his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, and a controversial topic arose. The first caller was looking for a way of spicing things up with his wife and didn’t want to resort to cheating. It was here where Kelce revealed the hard-line ultimatum he sets in his relationships.





“Not cheating is definitely the way to go,” Kelce responded.

“I would personally mention that I have no idea what that’s like.”

It’s obvious from his response that this is completely non-negotiable for Kelce and that not even Taylor, who he’s been with for over a year now, could get him to deviate from his stance. You can’t really blame Kelce for setting this sort of ultimatum, but that didn’t stop people from giving their takes on social media.

“Travis 1000000% correct … hope these dudes out there listening,” one person said on Twitter.

“We need a 3 hour advice show. This was so good lol,” one person responded.

“Relationship advice needs to be a weekly thing, this bonus episode was fantastic,” one person added.

“That was terrible, relationship therapists are probably hyperventilating atm,” one person said.

For the most part, people seemed to agree. Cheating is an uncrossable line, even if you’re Taylor Swift.

