Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is from Westlake, OH, and when it comes to sports outside of football, he and his brother Jason are massive Cleveland fans.

Game one of the MLB ALCS between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees made for the perfect date night for Kelce and his girlfriend, pop icon Taylor Swift, who spends much of her time in New York.

The two attended the game and watched from a suite as the Yankees won 5-2. However, it seems that some fans think Kelce has turned his back on his home after he didn’t wear anything outwardly in support of the Guardians at the game.

“Kelce not wearing Cleveland stuff is a joke. Ceremonial First pitches Bobble head nights Complete joke. Stop kissing their [expletive],’ one fan said on Twitter.

Fans reacted to the angry tweet online.

“We really gonna be mad at another grown ass man for what he’s wearing,” one account posted to Twitter.

“We have fans living and dying based off of who a person is rooting for. It’s sad,” added a fan.

“Travis wears what Taylor’s people tell him to wear,” someone said.

“Is this a real tweet from a real person complaining about what a football player for a team that plays in a different city wore to a baseball game? How are people this obsessed with celebrity culture that what this man wears could affect you *at all*. My lord,” another person added.

It’s clear most people have a more healthy view of the situation, but still, if Kelce alienates enough people he may not be welcome in his hometown anymore. It’ll be interesting to see if he apologizes for not supporting the Guardians more.