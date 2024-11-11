Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are chasing their third straight Super Bowl victory and are the NFL’s last undefeated team.

The Chiefs dynasty has turned its stars into celebrities. Tight end Travis Kelce has been dating pop star Taylor Swift for over a year, and Swift often attends games to cheer him on.

Swift was in attendance for Sunday’s game, but there was a twist to the pair’s arrival. The couple wore matching outfits to Sunday’s game. Swift went with a red blazer and miniskirt.

🏈| Taylor looking stunning arriving at Arrowhead today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Aq2lNYAxVT — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) November 10, 2024

Kelce went with a red cardigan.

Travis Kelce has arrived at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/RkUmnUzPZG — Landon Reinhardt (@landonian87) November 10, 2024

Fans reacted to the stunning arrivals on social media.

“He wore the red to match his queen,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Please everyone keep your hearts safe, the princess who steals hearts has arrived,” one fan added.

“EVERYTIME I THINK SHE CANT TOP HER LAST OUTFITS IM PROVED WRONGGGG,” one fan added.

“Is it just me or is this giving 21st century Cher Horowitz? I really like it,” added a fan.

“The way she showed up and put more effort into football games than the election shows the type of person she is,” added one particularly jaded fan.

“One of her best outfits IMO,” added a fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if the pair will keep matching for games or if it was a one-time treat for fans.