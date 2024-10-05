Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

There has been no shortage of rumors as of late concerning the state of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s relationship with pop megastar Taylor Swift.

Now other people are starting to show up in the football player’s life. Kelce got his acting career off to a start in Hulu’s Grotesquerie. While on set Kelce developed friendships and bonds that have nothing to do with Taylor Swift or his life as a professional football player.

According to Marca, Swift didn’t make Kelce’s last football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but there was another woman who showed up for him.

Niecy Nash, another star from showed up to the game, and Travis was appreciative of the support in the wake of Swift’s absence.

“Niecy’s awesome,” Kelce said, per Marca. “Great too. Niecy made it to the LA game. How about that? She came out and supported me at the Chargers game. Was cool seeing her on the sideline.”

Nash also talked about how excited she was to be there for Kelce.

“When he comes here to play, my better half and I will be at that game. So yes, I’m going to get to see him, but also I saw him play in the Super Bowl. But we didn’t know each other then. Now it’s different. At first, it was just like the game and now it’s like, ‘Oh, there’s my friend Travis. Hey Travis!’ That’s different. It’s personal now.”

It’s obvious there is something deeper than friendship between the two. It’ll be interesting to see how Swift responds to what’s developing between Nash and her boyfriend.

