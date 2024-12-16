Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s hard to argue there’s a bigger couple in the United States than global pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kanas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce right now. The two have been public with their relationship for over a year now, and just about everything they do seems to end up in the headlines.

From the looks of things, their enormous cultural presence isn’t going to change anytime soon, as Kelce just made an insane move that is sure to show Swift exactly where he stands.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Kelce spared no expense when it came to Swift’s birthday presents, quite literally.

“Thirty-five years old is a very important birthday, and he wanted to make things really special for this special occasion,” said one of Yahoo’s sources.

“Many luxury items, and the bouquets, one for each year. He has been working on this for a bit now, and he knows that the occasion was super important as now they are able to spend way more time together as the tour is over.

“The last few months have been very intense for the both of them, and now they just want to enjoy each other, and Taylor’s birthday is the first day of many more days and times for celebrations in the next couple of weeks,” the source added.

Per Yahoo, the gifts totaled over $175,000. Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Not the brightest guy in the world,” one fan said of the massive expenditure.

“That is his business, not ours!” added someone else.

“Are these morans and self above all else demonic egos, clueless. No issue doing well but being self-indulgent dumbasses matters. America suffers and they could give a DAMN!!!” added another person.

It’s hard not to interpret this any other way than Kelce letting Swift know he plans to be with her for the long haul, and that he’ll spend anything to make her happy.

