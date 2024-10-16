Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been dating pop sensation Taylor Swift for over a year now.

Fans have loved the chance to see the two, who are undoubtedly America’s power couple, out and about together. The couple have fans another opportunity on Monday.

While usually football, the NFL in particular, is the sport associated with the pair, this time they took the baseball world by storm. Kelce and Swift attended game one of the MLB ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians.

Swift lives in New York at times during the year, and Kelce is from Westlake, OH, and is a big fan of Cleveland sports, so the game had some very serious personal stakes for the couple.

Now Kelce has spoken about his experience attending the game with, Swift and unfortunately, it’s not going to be what some fans want to hear. He spoke about the game on an episode of his “New Heights Podcast,” which he cohosts with his brother Jason.

“It was mixed feelings because I was there trying to have some fun with Tay and everybody. All our friends … came. We had an unbelievable crew with us and hanging with us. It was fun,” Kelce said.

Kelce also opened up about having to watch the team he was rooting for, the Guardians, lose 5-2.

“It’s the Bronx Bombers, and I’m at Yankee Stadium and the playoffs, and I’m over here cheering for the Guards ’cause I’m a Cleveland kid and I want to see Cleveland win a f–king World Series,” Kelce said.

“Even though the Guards couldn’t pull it off, it was still an exciting game. It was cool to see Yankee Stadium because I always wanted to see that thing in person, in a playoff game, in a hostile environment, and it didn’t disappoint, man.”

“The Yankees, the fans, the players, everybody involved, man, it was awesome.”

