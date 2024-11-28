Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs fans have developed a reputation as one of the most loyal and rabid fanbases in all of football. But still, they hail in comparison to the Swifties defending Taylor Swift, which Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole has felt the full brunt of.

Nicole and Kelce have a lengthy past, which included a five-year relationship that came to an end in 2022. Just over a year later, Kelce and Swift had started their relationship which remains strong to this day.

Having to watch the incredibly public relationship of Kelce and Swift has to be difficult as is for Nicole. But it turns out, the end of the lengthy relationship is just the tip of the iceberg for her.

Nicole is set to take part in the newest season of the Fox reality TV show called Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which is set to premiere on January 8th.

In a sneak peek of the show posted on Fox’s YouTube channel earlier this week, Nicole could be seen crying while describing her public breakup with Kelce.

“Going through a public breakup, it’s been overwhelming,” said Nicole as she wiped away tears.

This brief sneak peek from Nicole doesn’t exactly blame the hate from the Swifties as the reason for her being “overwhelmed”. But when you consider the fact that Nicole detailed that she was dealing with “online chaos” from Swities during a past appearance on Angel Reese’s podcast, Unapologetically Angel, you can pretty clearly assume why she is overwhelmed…

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just online chaos doesn’t impact me,” Kayla admitted on an October episode of the Unapologetically Angel podcast. “You could go to my most recent post and it’ll be people debating why I’m worthless and how I’ll never be a talented person.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Maybe the fact that she has to see Kelce and Swift together all the time plays into her being “overwhelmed”. Or maybe she is still mourning her lost relationship with the three-time Super Bowl champion.

Regardless, getting unnecessary hate from Swifties has to be at least a part of why she is still so emotional about things.

[Fox on YouTube]