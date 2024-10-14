Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Pop icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have turned heads ever since they started dating. The power couple have been together for over a year now and that hasn’t changed much.

They’ll have another chance to do just that on Monday night. The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner reported that Swift and Kelce made a major call together.

“Aaron Boone said he heard that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be in attendance at Yankee Stadium tonight,” Kirschner tweeted.

Fans reacted online to news that they’d have another chance to see America’s biggest couple.

“MLB going to fix it to get the Guardians in the World Series so Taylor Swift shows up for a game,” one fan speculated on Twitter.

“Idc about that man but taylor baby you did not write aoty 1989 just to not wear a yankees hat mama,” a fan added.

“If this is true the stadium speaker better be playing her discography,” another person said.

“TBS already misses half the pitches so I’m sure this will really add to the broadcast,” someone else wrote.

This is a major development, and it’ll be interesting to see who Swift decides to support. She lives in New York so she may support the Yankees, but Kelce is from Ohio and is a noted Cleveland sports fan. Millions are sure to tune in to find out.