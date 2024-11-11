Sandy Hooper-USA TODAY

Taylor Swift has been extremely busy as of late. Swift has been wrapping up her Era’s Tour and flying back and forth from Kansas City to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Luckily for Swift, it seems as if all of her hard work is paying dividends.

It was announced that Swift’s most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, has been nominated for one of the most coveted awards in the music industry.

“The Tortured Poets Department ” by Taylor Swift has officially been nominated for “Best Pop Vocal Album” at the 2025 GRAMMYs!” reported one Twitter account dedicated to providing fans with updates on Swift.

Fans reacted to the fantastic news on social media.

“YESSSS LOVE TO SEE IT,” one fan said on Twitter.

“m sorry but 100% yes. That album destroyed my heart and soul then sewed it back together,” one fan said.

“Eternal sunshine is probably taking this category,” said a fan, predicting Swift would go down to Ariana Grande.

“Taylor will win.There is no doubt!” one fan added.

“She is a good singer she deserves,” added another fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if Swift can secure the award. Even if she isn’t able to take home Best Pop Vocal Album, Swift already has 14 GRAMMYS awards.