Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs took on the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, dispatching the Saints 26-13 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs may have taken care of business as expected, improving to 5-0 on the season, but as has become the norm at Chiefs games, it’s arguable they weren’t the biggest draw of the night.

Pop icon Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, was in attendance on Monday, taking in the game from a suite.

Swift was dressed to the nines. Per The Spun, she wore a Vivienne Westwood corset and matching skirt. Her outfit was stunning, but Swift’s makeup stole the show. She went with sparkling freckle patches from the small business, Fazit Beauty.

Fans will be delighted to know that the patches aren’t even that expensive. According to The Spun, they cost around $16.

Aliett Buttelman, co-founder of Fazit Beauty, said that the small business sent Swift a PR package earlier in the year. Fazit Beauty’s judgment and foresight paid dividends on Monday night when Swift decided to wear the freckles.

Buttelman revealed that sales for Fazit Beauty skyrocketed, going up 2,500 percent after Swift’s viral appearance on Monday.

Buttelman was emotional about the company’s newfound success and seeing arguably the most famous person on the planet wearing her product. It’s hard not to feel good for the small business.

Buttelman has assured that the Fazit Beauty team is doing everything they can to keep up with the newfound demand.

