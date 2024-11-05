Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Pop sensation Taylor Swift, who has been happily dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for over a year, is currently wrapping up her massive Eras Tour.

One of the great things about Swift’s tour has been her interactions with young fans. Swift has made a tradition out of handing over one of her iconic black hats to a fan, and this led to an incredibly charming moment with a young fan recently at a concert at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Kelce was in attendance for the show, and there’s speculation that he picked up on the hint that Swift was trying to send him.

Swift has recently become more and more open about her personal life, after a career of doing her best to keep everything behind the scenes, and it has many fans feeling like it’s a sign that she’s ready to take things a step further with Kelce, and there’s a chance Kelce feels the same way.

As Marca has reported: “This moment with Travis by her side feels like the start of a beautiful new chapter.”

As exciting as the prospect of the two starting a happy family is, ultimately it’s Taylor’s call and we know how much being in control of her own future is important to her, as she announced as much in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for (Kamala Harris) because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate (Tim Walz), who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” Swift said in a lengthy Instagram post endorsing democratic presidential Kamala Harris.

Regardless of what she chooses, it’ll be great to follow wherever Taylor and Travis’s journey leads them.

