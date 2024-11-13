Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

People tend to forget that celebrities have everyday problems just like everyone else. It doesn’t matter how big you get.

Even pop sensation Taylor Swift was recently victimized by a scary crime.

Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce for over a year now, and often attends his games to help root him on alongside the other Chiefs fans. On October 7, Kansas City secured its fifth win of the season against the New Orleans Saints.

Unfortunately, not everything that transpired that weekend warranted celebration.

Kelce’s home was burglarized, according to a report from TMZ. Kelce’s mansion in Leawood, Kansas was burglarized around 7:33 p.m. on October 7. As one might expect from someone as high-profile as Swift, her security team took immediate action.

Swift and Kelce did not return to the mansion after the game.

“Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift didn’t take any chances during last month’s break-in at his home,” per TMZ’s report.

“Our sources say Travis and Taylor stayed at a downtown Kansas City hotel on the night of the Oct. 7th burglary, after the Chiefs’ ‘Monday Night Football’ showdown with the Saints at Arrowhead Stadium.”

Per TMZ, somewhere near $20,000 in cash was taken, and the back door to his home was damaged.

Swift has of course been spotted out publicly since the crime, but it’s still terrifying to think about how close she was to being home when everything went down.