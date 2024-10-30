Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift have been together for over a year now, and all signs are pointing to the pair gearing up to take the next step.

According to the U.S. Sun’s Steve Brenner, Swift and Kelce are gearing up to make a major purchase together.

“The pair will once again visit Lake Como to buy a love nest before jetting off around the globe,” reports Brenner.

Fans reacted to the news that the pair are already making enormous purchases together online and gearing up for an engagement online.

“Yup it’s a done deal. signed, sealed, delivered ladies,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Swifties we won,” another person said.

“As long as he keeps shaving that ugly and painful Beard,” one fan added.

“Oh the irreversible damage these climate terrorists will do,” one fan added.

“They are planning to get engaged and they leaked it instead of just getting engaged,” one person said.

“Far too many people are invested in their relationship,” one fan, who is apparently not happy for the couple, added.

This is both major and very happy news for both pop culture and the NFL, as these are arguably the two biggest stars in each. It’ll be interesting to follow the pair as details continue to emerge.

[U.S. Sun]