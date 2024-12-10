Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The two biggest women in the country are arguably pop sensation Taylor Swift and Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark. What’s awesome is that the pair seem to be massive friends of one another.

Clark has attended multiple of Swift’s concerts during her worldwide “Era’s tour,” and it appears that now Swift wants to spend time with Clark attending another event.

“Swift gave Clark four bags of Eras Tour merchandise with a note saying Clark was inspiring to watch from afar. She said ‘Trav and I’ were excited to get to a Fever game now that the tour was winding down and invited Clark to attend a Chiefs game with her,” reported one account dedicated to providing updates about Taylor Swift.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Our Queen Taylor Swift is such a generous and warm hearted person,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“OH NICE MORE TV NOW WITH TAYLOR AT WNBA GAMES?” added another fan.

“This means that Taylor will support Indiana Fever from now on,” speculated one fan.

“taycaitlin interaction?? we up!! this is my mutiverse of madness,” added another fan.

“It is all about business & promotion,” added another fan.

It’ll be interesting to see how many Chiefs games the pair attend together.