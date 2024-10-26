By iHeartRadioCA, CC BY 3.0

Pop icon Taylor Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for over a year, but as large as Kelce is, he can’t protect her from everything.

One place where Kelce is of no help to his girlfriend is in the court of law. Unfortunately, that’s just the arena Swift finds herself in.

According to Newsweek, Swift is facing heat due to a lawsuit accusing her of copyright infringement. Kimberly Marasco has said that Swift has failed to give her the proper due for her lyrics and creative expression.

There’s more to this too. Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the case, was appointed by Donald Trump, who has been public about his “hate” for Swift.

Fans are not happy with Cannon’s selection and what it might mean for Swift.

“Remember, Trump hates Taylor Swift… Taylor Swift is being sued, and Aileen Cannon is the judge,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Trump & Cannon up to Dirty Tricks! Out to destroy everyone against him,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out, especially with so many forces seemingly against Swift at the same time. Luckily, this isn’t the first time she’s been sued for copyright infringement, so she has some experience dealing with this.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

[Newsweek]