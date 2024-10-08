By iHeartRadioCA, CC BY 3.0

The Kansas City Chiefs played at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night taking on the New Orleans Saints, which meant Taylor Swift was back in the building supporting her boyfriend, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift attended the Chiefs’ first two home games of the season before other obligations and security concerns kept her from making their next two weeks on the road. Swift also wasn’t able to make it to Kelce’s birthday party over the weekend, but she made sure she wasn’t missing the Chiefs game on Monday.

ESPN caught her arrival on Twitter.

Taylor Swift has arrived for Monday Night Football 🌟 📺 #NOvsKC | 8:15 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/t6gU95nJsM — ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2024

Fans online seemed to have mixed feelings about Swift’s presence.

“Who wears that to a football game?! Hahaha,” one fan asked on Twitter.

“This is exactly why I decided not to watch tonight,” a fan added.

“Remember when this used to be a sports company and not a Taylor Swift company,” another wrote.

“It has no impact on the game, and I know even the mention of Taylor causes pain and anguish for many fans (mostly Republicans), but she is remarkably beautiful. Travis is a lucky guy,” one admirer said.

While everyone may not be a fan of Taylor Swift, she brings new fans to the game which is always a good thing, so people should get used to the NFL showcasing her every chance it gets.