Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for over a year now. As such, when she isn’t busy touring or working on new music, much of her time is spent with Kelce, which often means attending Chiefs games to support him.

However, Kelce might be feeling some jealousy as of late. Swift has been busy working with another man in the music industry, according to NFR Podcast.

“Taylor Swift will be featured on Kendrick Lamar’s new album,” the NFR’s official account reported.

Taylor Swift will be featured on Kendrick Lamar’s new album 👀💿 (Via DJ Snake) pic.twitter.com/uR4w5xjWYT — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) November 19, 2024

Fans reacted to the shocking news online.

“I’m ngl this might be Drake trolling because if Kendrick really putting Taylor Swift on his next album Drake is prophet fr,” one fan said on Twitter, referencing the rap clash between Drake and Kendrick Lamar from the summer.

“I speak for everyone when I say we dont need this industry plant generic popstar on the masterpiece,” one fan added.

“Yall remember what Kendrick did last time he did a song with Taylor Swift ? [expletive] was a anthem for them white folks and got played a lot on radio,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Sounds like this is about to be the furthest thing from a West Coast G-Funk style album as humanly possible,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see what the collaboration sounds like as the pair combine very different genres.