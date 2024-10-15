Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Pop megastar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took the baseball world by storm when they attended game one of the MLB ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians together.

Swift spends a lot of her time in New York, and Kelce is a big Cleveland sports fan, so the game had some very serious personal stakes for the couple. This became evident when the Yankees hit a home run and Swift celebrated right in Kelce’s face.

Travis was like thats not the team i am- nvm look how happy my girl is pic.twitter.com/OOWcgBwXed — sarah ⸆⸉ ♡ (@reqnights) October 15, 2024

Kelce is clearly taken aback at first, but he goes on to awkwardly laugh the situation off. Fans reacted to the cute moment online.

“I bet she ruined his night,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Travis was like, ‘that’s not the team I am—nvm, look how happy my girl is,” said someone else.

“It’s really funny and adorable, yet so endearing! As long as my baby girl is happy, that’s all that matters,” another fan added.

“Priorities change when love is involved! So sweet to see,” another person wrote.

The Yankees went on to win the game 5-2, but there’s a lot of baseball left to be played, so Kelce may still get the last laugh.