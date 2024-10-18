Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Pop megastar Taylor Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for over a year, and things are still going steady.

So steady in fact, that many are wondering when and if the two will end up tying the knot and starting a family. Thanks to Kelce’s teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, we have some insight into how Swift is around children should the pair ever take the next step.

“She’s made different treats, like muffins and donuts and stuff like that. Sterling is a big baker as well so they make some stuff together sometimes and I’m not gonna say I don’t eat them,” Mahomes said in an appearance on “The Drive” podcast.

“It is as good as everybody has talked about. She is great when it comes to baking.”

Fans online reacted to the news that Swift was so great around children.

“This is adorable oh my god,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Me and my gran used to do this when I was his daughters age im emotional wait,” a fan added.

“If she’s open to baking with other ppl i would like to bake blueberry muffins with her,” a fan added.

“They better have made Andy Reid his pop tarts.. lol,” a fan added.

It’s clear Taylor has a knack for being with and showing love to children. There’s no doubt she and Kelce will make great parents if they decide to go that route.

