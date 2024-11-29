Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been public with pop sensation Taylor Swift for over a year, and many fans have been wondering when and if the pair are going to take the next steps.

Luckily for fans, Swift attended Kelce’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, and she sent Kelce a not-so-subtle message that she’s ready to ramp things up. She walked into Arrowhead Stadium with her dad, Scott Swift, and Kelce’s mom, Donna.

🚨| Taylor Swift arriving at the Chiefs game with Scott Swift and Donna Kelce! pic.twitter.com/y1gMzBQ7ZS — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) November 29, 2024

It’s hard not to take this as a clear sign that Kelce is ready to unite their families and start one of their own. Fans reacted to everything on social media.

“Mama Kelce looks pumped,” one fan said on Twitter.

“They all look so well rested and fed with that after Thanksgiving glow,” one fan added.

“Wonderful Trio of Taylor, Scott and Donna,” a fan added.

“watch the mentally insane make donna kelce a rep tv easter egg,” a fan added.

“She is perfect in red and black along with Donna as well! Scott’s jacket looks nice too!” one excited fan added about everyone’s outfits.

It’ll be interesting to see whether or not Travis takes the hint and pops the big question soon.