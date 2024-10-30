Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Pop icon Taylor Swift has been happily dating Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce for over a year now, and the pair seem as happy as ever.

Unfortunately, the mashing of their fan bases has led to some people who have no idea what they’re talking about when it comes to the two of them, and in this day and age, those people all have a voice on social media. One fan in particular took things way too far on Twitter.

“Swifties or not, Taylor herself brings out the racism in people. You’ll never see her publicly supporting black artists or even interact with them,” the fan tweeted in response to the Olivia Rodrigo versus Taylor Swift saga.

Swifties or not, Taylor herself brings out the racism in people. You'll never see her publicly supporting black artists or even interact with them 🤦🏿‍♂️ — Imperfectforari☀️ (@Genzvogue) October 28, 2024

Suffice it to say, Swifties were not having any of it.

“Do your research next time before you type babes,” one fan said on Twitter.

“This is the most stupid thing I’ve read in a while,” one fan added.

“Did she not interact with Beyoncé multiple times throughout her career,” another fan brought up.

“Girl….the singers on stage with her on the eras tour are all black. stop being embarrassed,” one fan added.

“maybe do some research before you speak on Twitter first you’re embarrassing yourself,” one fan added.

It’s sad Swift has to deal with these sorts of accusations, but at least her fan base always has her back.