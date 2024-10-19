Jan 19, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

New York City is on the brink of one of the biggest events in its history.

The New York Yankees and New York Mets are in the ALCS and NLCS, respectively, meaning the city’s baseball teams could face each other in the World Series. The rivalry, known as the “Subway Series,” has only been featured in the World Series once, in 2000.

The Yankees went on to win the series 4-1, but now that history is on the verge of repeating itself, Mets fans are ready to get revenge.

While the Yankees are undoubtedly the bigger brand, plenty of stars support the Mets; one in particular is sending a clear message about who she’s supporting.

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson was spotted attending Game Four of the NLCS with a not-so-subtle message about who she’s supporting.

According to ESPN, she wore a “The Met” hat, referencing both the Mets and the famous New York museum.

Scarlett Johansson wore “The Met” hat to Dodgers-Mets Game 4 🧢 pic.twitter.com/Xt6isIf7ee — espnW (@espnW) October 18, 2024

Fans reacted to the news online.

“Scarlett knows how to steal the spotlight, even at a baseball game,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Bandwagon,” a fan added, claiming she isn’t a real fan of the team.

“Scarlett Johansson heard they wear Met gear at the Mets game so she’s wearing a The Met cap,” a fan added.

“Scarlett Johansson wearing a “The Met” hat……. We’ll allow it but only because she’s Scarlett Johansson,” a fan added.

“Wearing a met museum hat is absolutely genius and hilarious i love her,” a fan added.

The Mets are currently down in the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but with Scarlett supporting they’re sure to turn things around.