Former actress Meghan Markle is now a member of the British Royal Family, as she is married to Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex. As one would expect from the Royal Family, the pair are constantly featured in headlines.

However, the pair weren’t always an item and some news about Markle’s past has been revealed.

According to Page Six, former ESPN host Ryen Russillo recently revealed that he met Markle at a celebrity flag football game and shot his shot with her later via her DMs to ask if she wanted to appear on his show to promote Season 4 of “Suits,” which she was starring on at the time.

“It was a very soft sell,” Russillo explained. “It was, ‘Hey, I know the new season … is coming out if you ever want to come on the show to promote it.’ It was really professional.”

Unfortunately for Russillo, Markle wasn’t having it.

“It was ice cold,” Russillo said of her response. “It was, ‘Oh, I don’t know anything about sports, but thanks for the offer.”

Fans reacted to the revelation on social media.

“He should try again, thinking she is obtainable now,” one fan said on Twitter.

“He dodged a bullet there,” one fan added.

“He didn’t have enough cash for that night,” another fan added.

It’s hard to blame Russillo for trying.

