It’s hard to argue that anyone knows more about Super Bowl performances than global icon Rihanna.

The music industry icon performed at halftime for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The most amazing part of her feat is that she performed while pregnant, making it one of the greatest Super Bowl performances of all time.

Now Rihanna has made her opinion clear on this year’s performance for the biggest football game of the year.

“It’s a diamond on a ring finger, honey. It’s meant to be!” Rihanna exclaimed.

“It’s Kendrick Lamar! Kendrick Lamar is the one that’s supposed to do it right now. He’s gonna crush it. We should never doubt him. He’s an amazing artist, top-tier. He had an incredible year. He actually brought so many people together. It’s to be celebrated. That’s what culture is. He deserves it. I cannot wait to see it. Kendrick, thank you.”

Rihanna is showing her 𝓵𝓸𝔂𝓪𝓵𝓽𝔂 to friend Kendrick Lamar! 🫶 RiRi gushes over the rapper's upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. pic.twitter.com/uXWDiXjZvn — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 24, 2024

It’s quite a shocking endorsement, considering the two do entirely different genres of music. It just goes to show how much the giants respect each other. Fans reacted to Rihanna’s statement online.

“He should do a “Not Like Us” remix with Rihanna at the Super Bowl,” one fan said on Twitter.

“The loyalty is a bit concerning,” said on fan that is worried there maybe something more going on between the two.

“Another Rap show? What’s the legit audience for Rap expressed as a percentage of the viewership? I imagine it’s pretty low. So, why continue year after year with it, with no variety at all?” one person who is fed up with all the urban music said.

“Obviously coz she hates Drake,” a fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Kendrick can top Rihanna’s performance, which seems almost impossible.