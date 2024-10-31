Sep 20, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany watch play during the first half against the Washington Spirit at CPKC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes may be the biggest star in the NFL, but he’s also a husband and a father, and things aren’t always as simple in that part of his life as scoring touchdowns.

Patrick and his wife Brittany recently shared a terrifying moment they had within their marriage, per Page Six.

The couple discussed the scariest moments of their lives, and one terrible time came when their one-year-old son Bronze suffered an allergic reaction to nuts.

“With Bronze, I was doing early introduction,” Brittany revealed.

“I was trying out different things with Bronze, and it was our first day with nuts, and it’s just, like, a little packet of powder that you add to his bottle.

“And so he took his bottle, and then within 30 or so minutes, he became very irritable, very fussy. I took his diaper off, and it was just hives and welts everywhere.

“It started the panic inside of me.

“That’s when we rushed to the emergency room. Just seeing his entire body covered in welts and hives and him being so uncomfortable was probably one of the scariest moments of my life.”

Patrick recalled the incident as well.

“I remember how scared I was and how serious it felt, and luckily for us the doctors were able to help, and that’s when, to me, it became a serious thing that I needed to really pay attention to,” he said.

Thankfully, everything turned out okay and Bronze is better now and soon to become a big brother, as the couple are expecting their third child. It’s still sad that the Mahomes family had to experience anything like that.

