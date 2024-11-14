“Ocean’s 8” star Anne Hathaway has a moment alone before the telecast starts. Xxx Entertainment 76th Golden Globe Awards 20190106 Usa Dls 53 Jpg E Ent Usa Ca

The New York Knicks always bring the stars to Madison Square Garden for their home games. That was just as true on Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, one star almost got way more than she bargained for when she purchased her courtside seats.

Anne Hathaway was just inches away from a horrible collision when Knick forward OG Anunoby went diving for a loose ball and could only just stop his forward momentum from colliding with her. Luckily, Hathaway only lost the food she ordered and not an eye.

OG Anunoby almost crashed into Anne Hathaway sitting courtside 😅 pic.twitter.com/730en82OrM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2024

Fans reacted to the close call on social media.

“Anne looking scared af but still kept her cool. Most celebs woulda freaked out and left but she stayed the whole game,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I’d “accidentally” crash into Anne Hathaway 6 times a game,” one fan added.

“Bro had that one planned since warmups,” one fan added.

“OG Anunoby almost turned that into a blockbuster moment with Anne Hathaway!” another person added.

“They would’ve had to take me out and not put me back in the game if I saw Anne Hathaway in the crowd,” one person said.

“I would have said hello Princess, how’s Genovia but that’s just me,” one fan added.

Hopefully, Hathaway isn’t discouraged from attending games in the future.