Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift have been together for over a year now, and there are some benefits that the pair get from one another.

For example, Swift always has a suite available to her should she want to attend one of Kelce’s NFL games. However, it seems one of the benefits Kelce is getting from Swift is coming at the expense of others.

Kelce hosts a podcast, New Heights, with his brother Jason, and the program has been incredibly successful. The pair won the iHeartRadio Podcast of the Year award in March, and now has another award to add to its resume, although some people are questioning its legitimacy.

PEOPLE announced that the brothers have taken home “Sexiest Podcast Host” honors this year.

The Kelce brothers have been named PEOPLE’s ‘Sexiest Podcast Hosts’ of 2024. pic.twitter.com/IDmYJyTrzH — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 29, 2024

As popular as the Kelce brothers are, people are finding it hard to believe they’ve earned an award based on looks that has gone to movie star Taylor Lautner in the past.

“This has to be a joke,” one person said on Twitter.

“The Kelce PR team should handle a presidential campaign,” one person added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Only swifties that voted,” one fan said.

“They only got that name cuz of Taylor’s fame,” one fan added.

Sometimes it’s just about who you know.