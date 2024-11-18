Morgan Wallen performs during his One Night at a Time Tour concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler was in one of the NFL’s most high-profile relationships during his playing days, as he was married to celebrity Kristin Cavallari.

Unfortunately, Cutler and Cavallari got divorced eventually, and it appears Cavallari has endured more emotional turmoil in her relationships since.

In a video Cavalarri shared on Instagram, it was revealed that country music star Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings, and she kept going back to him and allowing him to do it.

The news was revealed with a friend in a viral joke format that has taken social media by storm, and fans were happy to see that Cavallari was able to laugh things off.

The video also revealed that Cavallari had a fling with celebrity actor Jason Statham, which left more than one person a little shocked.

It’ll be interesting to see what sort of backlash Wallen receives for his behavior.

