Dec 5, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the In Season Tournament quarterfinal at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA season is well underway, but it’s not the only thing on the mind of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

According to Bloomberg, James is in the midst of negotiating a major business deal with Fulwell 73, the production company that works with Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian family for the show “The Kardashians. ”

Per Bloomberg, it’s likely that James will merge SpringHill Company, his film production company, with Fulwell 73, which would put James in the mix for decision-making on shows like “The Kardashians.”

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“This is an exciting development in the unscripted programming space,” one fan of LeBron’s “Unscripted” programming noted on Twitter.

“Bron need to Keep Away from the Kardashians,” one fan added.

“We need Rob Pelinka updates, not Lebron production company updates haha,” one fed up Lakers fan added.

“How about he merge himself to another team and stop ruining mines,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“We need Rob Pelinka updates, not Lebron production company updates haha,” one fan added.

The most surprising thing about this is how long it’s taken to get into business with the Kardashians, considering both Kim and LeBron are some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

[Bloomberg]