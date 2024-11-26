Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Kelce family has an argument as the first family of North American sports. Whether it’s on the football field or in the media, you’re likely to see Travis or Jason Kelce on your television.

Travis is of course dating global pop sensation Taylor Swift, but Jason’s wife Kylie is also getting in on the celebrity act, with the announcement that she is launching her own podcast on December 5. Unfortunately, Kylie made another announcement that isn’t quite as positive.

Kylie revealed that in her and Jason’s home, she regularly curses around her children.

Kylie Kelce claims she curses in front of her children ‘daily’ — what do experts say about that? https://t.co/GRmd875WrP pic.twitter.com/mdk9gReZhO — New York Post (@nypost) November 25, 2024

Fans reacted to the news of Jason and Kylie’s household’s regular vulgarity on social media.

“When your kids are teenagers you find out what kind of a parent you’ve been. She’s in for such trouble,” one fan added.

“I’m more of a Don’t say that at school’ kind of parent,” one fan added.

“Who cares. Everyone swears at some point in front of their children, and children use swear words too even if parents don’t want to believe they do. It’s just a matter of teaching your children when is appropriate to say them and when it’s inappropriate to say them,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Kelce family ends up regretting their loose parenting style.