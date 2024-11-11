Apr 26, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Kendall Jenner attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

Celebrity Kendall Jenner has been in a number of high-profile relationships, including with NBA stars Ben Simmons and Devin Booker. Jenner has also recently been linked to pop star Bad Bunny.

Now it appears as if Jenner is rekindling things with one of her old flames, according to celebrity gossip tabloid Duexmoi.

Per Duexmoi, Jenner and Booker were spotted enjoying a meal together at the Surf Club in Miami.

This comes after reports that Jenner and Bad Bunnt are cutting things off for good after a prolonged on-again off-again relationship.

Not everyone online is thrilled about the idea of Jenner and Booker being back together.

“Let me say this Kendall Jenner does not want Devin Booker she is enjoying her single life and not worried about him (…) I hope Kendall finally leave Devin alone for good,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Why the hell Kendall Jenner went back to Devin Booker after he did you wrong and your friend tried get with him and bad bunny was treat you right I think it something wrong with her she needs help,” someone responded after learning Booker and Jenner may be rekindling things.

It’ll be interesting to see if Jenner and Booker are just friends or if they’re an item again.

[Deuxmoi]