Pop sensation Taylor Swift is dating Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce now, but theirs isn’t the tight end’s first high-profile relationship.

Kelce previously dated influencer and sports analyst Kayla Nicole. Now it appears that Nicole is unhappy with how things are going now that Kelce is dating Swift.

According to Marca’s sources, Nicole feels that Swift is responsible for Nicole being forced out of the community of Chiefs wives and girlfriends, whom Nicole built a rapport with while she was dating Kelce.

Nicole feels like she is now on the outside looking in, which is likely hard to deal with considering she considered many of the Chiefs WAGs her close friends.

Fans reacted to Nicole’s take on social media.

“She’s the one who unfollowed Brittany Mahones and made sure we all knew about it. So Kayla Nicole, not Taylor Swift, pushed herself out of the WAGS circle. This would have happened naturally anyway since she’s an ex,” one person said on social media.

“She sees to grow up. Her 15 minutes are over,” another person added.

“This is getting pathetic,” another person added.

