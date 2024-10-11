Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been dating pop icon, Taylor Swift for over a year now, and the pair seem to be as happy as the day they started dating. However, not everyone is happy about the pair’s relationship.

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, recently appeared on Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese’s podcast, Unapologetically Angel, and did not hold back on Kelce’s situation with Swift.

“We’ve seen each other in public spaces, but I think that we’re both aware of the nature of his new situation and that there’s just no room really for us to communicate or acknowledge each other publicly without it being spun into something crazy,” Nicole said of Kelce, seemingly hinting that Taylor won’t even let him talk to her.

Kayla Nicole tells Angel Reese that her and Travis Kelce mutually respect each other but there isn’t room for acknowledgement due to Taylor Swift. Via @angelreeseshow pic.twitter.com/Z2NuUkfVVO — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) October 11, 2024

Fans online were quick to react.

“Trust me Taylor isn’t the reason Travis doesn’t want to stop and chat or hang out with her anymore. If he even smiles in her direction she getting the wrong idea,” one person said on Twitter.

“Travis made the first move and now Taylor is just a “situation”? The audacity of this lady,” said another.

“He nva coming back he looking at billions now. Time to go settle with Jerome n call it a day,” a fan added.

“I think it’s weird that EXES would ever speak again. Like, if I didn’t want to be with you anymore I most likely don’t want to ever talk to you again,” added someone else.

It will be interesting to see if Taylor Swift chooses to respond or if she ignores the comments and takes the high road.