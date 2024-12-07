Mar 10, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is having a tremendous season, both on and off the football field. The Buffalo Bills have won seven straight games and currently hold the second seed in the AFC playoffs, all while holding the tiebreaker over the current first-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.

In his personal life, Allen got engaged to his significant other, Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld. Allen opened up about the special day of his engagement.

“I was very nervous. I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” Allen said, according to US Weekly.

“It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then, multiple times throughout the day a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

Allen went on to reveal what he told Steinfeld when he dropped to a knee.

“I said, ‘I couldn’t wait any longer.’ I said, ‘I can’t wait to start a family with you.’ I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please.”

Fans reacted to the news that they could be seeing a pregnant Steinfeld sooner rather than later.

“So sweet,” one fan said of the proposal on Twitter.

“Seems like every football player who has gotten someone pregnant has had a rough year,” another person added.

“Congratulations, be together forever,” one fan added.

It’s hard to be anything but happy for the pair.

