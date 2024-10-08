Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Pop icon Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was back in attendance for the Chiefs’ Monday Night Football clash against the New Orleans Saints. This is nothing out of the ordinary, as Swift and Kelce have been together for over a year now.

However, Swift has missed the last two Chiefs games due to her Era’s Tour and ongoing security concerns. Things also got tense when Swift was unable Kelce’s star-studded 35th birthday party. Luckily for Travis, Swift made sure to show up for him on Monday.

Swift turned heads as she entered Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs’ home stadium. According to The Sun, Swift was sporting a chequered Vivienne Westwood outfit, complete with a black plaid mini-dress with a heart-shaped neckline and a heart-shaped purse.

Taylor Swift has arrived for Monday Night Football 🌟 📺 #NOvsKC | 8:15 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/t6gU95nJsM — ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2024

Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, was working the game from the broadcast booth, and Swift’s look left him stunned. Jason was at such a loss for words he struggled to describe it.

Swift appeared on the screen while Jason was in the broadcast booth and he gave his best attempt at describing her look, saying, “Well look at that now. She’s got the heart on, that looks good.”

It didn’t take long for him to pivot to something he could talk about a little more easily, Travis’ performance on the field, which has been a little down in the early part of the season.

“Trav is always going to find a way to show up and show out. I think it’s only a matter of time before he gets back to the Travis Kelce we’ve seen.”

With Swift in his corner, it shouldn’t take long for Travis to get back to his old self.

[The Sun]