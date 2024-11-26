Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift is in a happy long-term relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The pair have been together for over a year now, and as such they’ve gotten well acquainted with each other’s families.

In fact, Swift even let Travis’s brother, Jason, know that she would secure tickets for anyone he needed her to. However, in an interview on the “Rich Eisen Show,” Jason revealed that he typically ignores her act of goodwill, as he doesn’t want to take advantage of her.

🚨| Jason Kelce reveals that Taylor told him she’d would “take care of anybody he asks for” to attend her concerts. But he usually refuses to ask, as he doesn’t want to take advantage, “She’s been nothing but lovely to our family she’s a wonderful person.”pic.twitter.com/Xbz0zDtQYs — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) November 26, 2024

Fans reacted to the surprising news on social media.

“‘Lovely’ is a word that sounds out of character for him to use. Scripted,” one especially skeptical fan said on Twitter.

“At first I thought he meant “take care of anybody he asks” like do something to his enemies haha,” one fan added.

“The Kelce brothers are so respectful. I’m not surprised that he would say no. At all. I would also say no in his shoes,” one fan added.

“The fact you’re a millionaire, and even if you were, you’re still a man, should be enough of a reason not to take handouts,” one fan added.

It’s great to see how close the two families have become and also to see the level of respect and care they all have for each other.