The New York Knicks are one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world. That insane value, coupled with being the marquee basketball franchise on the East Coast, means that there’s no shortage of celebrities in attendance for their home games.

Earlier this season, Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway was courtside for a game against the Chicago Bulls. Then things spiraled out of control. Knicks forward OG Anunoby went flying into Hathaway as he chased a loose ball.

Luckily, Anunoby managed to stop his momentum so that he only crashed into her food, rather than toppling her completely. Hathaway was in good spirits after the event and even posted a video to social media thanking Anunoby for helping her live out something she’d always wanted to experience.

Anunoby responded with a simple “you’re welcome.”

However, what’s most shocking about the incident, may be that being so close to Hathaway seems to have propelled Anunoby into an all-star caliber player.

OG since running into Anne Hathaway: – 24.3 PPG

– 6.0 RPG

– 1.5 SPG

– 45.2 3P% …you're welcome. pic.twitter.com/3kEjRc79ZX — TownsMuse (@TownsMuse) November 26, 2024

Fans reacted to Hathaway’s profound impact on social media.

“OG needs to go crashing into Anne Hathaway more often. Knicks might just win a ring,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I would be averaging double that if she touched me,” one fan added.

“Thank u Anne u unleashed a dog,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Anunoby keeps up his torrid stretch and if Hathaway attends more games to see him up close.