Taylor Swift is arguably the biggest music artist on the planet right now, so it’s no surprise that just about everyone wants to work with her.

Still, it’s always surprising when two artists of distinctly different genres collaborate. That’s just what’s on the docket according to one in-the-know member of the music industry.

“Taylor Swift is featured on Kendrick Lamar’s new album, according to DJ Snake,” tweeted prominent pop-culture-based Twitter account Pop Crave on Wednesday.

Taylor Swift is featured on Kendrick Lamar’s new album, according to DJ Snake. pic.twitter.com/XZX6Hl7lUX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 19, 2024

As much potential as the collaboration has, many fans were upset about the move, with some believing that Lamar has sold out. Others have taken exception with Swift for her willingness to do whatever it takes to remain atop the Billboard charts.

“Get that criminal thug off Kendrick’s album,” one fan said on Twitter.

“big day for the 18 year old white matlock kid at amazon and his 23 year old combover loc coworker and both of their racist gfs,” one fan said sarcastically.

“the album already has a skip,” one fan added.

“an automatic skip,” added another person.

“he wants to score some woke points so badly,” one fan added.

It’s worth noting this will not be the first collaboration between the pair. They also joined forces for the smash hit “Bad Blood.”