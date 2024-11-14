Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has been happily dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for over a year, and rumors are starting to circulate that the pair are gearing up to take the next step. If the rumors are true, there’s one person in the Kelce family who is apparently all on board.

Travis’s mom, Donna Kelce, recently appeared on the Today Show, and fans noticed something interesting in her appearance.

“Donna Kelce was wearing her TTPD bracelet while she was cooking at the Today Show!” tweeted one popular Twitter account along with a clip showcasing the bracelet.

🚨| Donna Kelce was wearing her TTPD bracelet while she was cooking at the Today Show! pic.twitter.com/Qaohe4hcSa — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) November 14, 2024

It’s obvious that Donna is completely comfortable with her son’s girlfriend, so much so that she’s willing to show Taylor public support. Fans reacted to the heartwarming news on social media.

“Donna Kelce and Stevie Nicks wearing their emotional support TTPD bracelets 24/7 is so real of them,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I love Donna’s little nods of support. She’s gotten a lot of crap for how she’s answered questions but she’s obviously trying her very best to respect their privacy,” one fan added.

“Mother in law is a Tortured Poet,” one fan added.

“She is so real for that, we stan,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if this gives Travis the confidence to pop the big question.