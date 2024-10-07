Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

In the wake of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift, the matriarch of the Kelce fan recently got deep on the sort of sacrifice a relationship takes.

Donna Kelce, Travis’s mother, recently opened up about her marriage, and why she stayed with her ex-husband, Ed Kelce, for as long as she did.

“My husband and I knew that our marriage was not working, but we stayed together for the kids,” Donna said, according to E News. “Ours was a very friendly relationship. So, we could do that and make sure that their life was normal as possible. But in that one respect, I did stand still for several years until I could move on on my own.”

“I was a commercial banker for a bank in several different states. I wanted to get ahead. I worked really, really hard. I was a major breadwinner in the family,” she shared. “And I think it’s important for kids to see that a woman can do whatever she wants, but I did stand still, too.”

“It’s so much easier to just go to work,” she said, “but raising children, when they’re totally dependent on you and you’re trying to do the best you can with the limited resources that you have, it’s the most daunting task I’ve ever had to do.”

This isn’t the first time Donna has spoken about the sacrifice she made for her kids.

“We worked together as a team and it’s very, very difficult to raise children on your own,” Donna said in May, per E. “We decided that we would be married throughout the entire time that the kids were in the house, and that’s the way it worked out.”

It’s hard to believe Donna didn’t share the insights with Taylor in mind. Hopefully, the popstar is willing to listen.

