Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is known for his ability to hold a grudge. Portnoy famously purchases an expensive bottle of champagne for everyone he deems to be one of his enemies and pops it when they have a low moment in the public eye to celebrate their “downfall.”
Now, Porntoy is adding to his list of enemies.
Country music star recently ended things with his girlfriend, Brianna Chickenfry, who cohosts the BFFs Podcast with Portnoy. Chickenfry recently revealed that Bryan offered her $12 million to sign an NDA, which she refused. In response, Portnoy took to Instagram, posting the bottle of champagne he’s designated for Bryan.
— Viva La Stool (@VivaLaStool) November 8, 2024
Fans reacted to Portnoy’s newest enemy on social media.
“That dude is country without the second syllable,” one fan said on Twitter.
“This is my favorite version of Dave,” one fan added.
“Not a good sign for ZB,” added another fan.
“Dead man walking,” one fan said of Bryan, acknowledging that Portnoy usually comes out on top of these spats.
“Oh no he’s in trouble now,” one fan added.
“Dave about to go scorched earth,” one fan said, thinking that Portnoy will do whatever it takes to accelerate Bryan’s downfall.
It’ll be interesting to see how the saga unfolds, but things clearly aren’t finished yet.