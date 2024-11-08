Jan 22, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy sits court-side during the first half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is known for his ability to hold a grudge. Portnoy famously purchases an expensive bottle of champagne for everyone he deems to be one of his enemies and pops it when they have a low moment in the public eye to celebrate their “downfall.”

Now, Porntoy is adding to his list of enemies.

Country music star recently ended things with his girlfriend, Brianna Chickenfry, who cohosts the BFFs Podcast with Portnoy. Chickenfry recently revealed that Bryan offered her $12 million to sign an NDA, which she refused. In response, Portnoy took to Instagram, posting the bottle of champagne he’s designated for Bryan.

Fans reacted to Portnoy’s newest enemy on social media.

“That dude is country without the second syllable,” one fan said on Twitter.

“This is my favorite version of Dave,” one fan added.

“Not a good sign for ZB,” added another fan.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Dead man walking,” one fan said of Bryan, acknowledging that Portnoy usually comes out on top of these spats.

“Oh no he’s in trouble now,” one fan added.

“Dave about to go scorched earth,” one fan said, thinking that Portnoy will do whatever it takes to accelerate Bryan’s downfall.

It’ll be interesting to see how the saga unfolds, but things clearly aren’t finished yet.