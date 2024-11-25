Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Pop sensation Taylor Swift is in one of the world’s most high-profile relationships with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Still, Swift tends to keep her personal life as private as she can.

As a result, fans have a habit of eating up any info that can get on what Swift is like behind the scenes. So, when Hollywood actress Cara Delevingne dished on what Swift was like as a roommate, fans were eager to hear.

“I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her. We’re very different people. She’s very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some-not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride. Just to get her to blush would be great,” Delevingne said, according to one prominent Twitter account dedicated to providing updates on Swift.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“She took care of us all while going through a horrible breakup, didn’t she?” one fan asked on Twitter, referring to the effect Swift’s music has on fans.

“Wish I could’ve lived with her and had her take care of me after my breakup,” one fan added.

“Cara’s reflection really highlights the depth of Taylor’s kindness offering someone a place to stay during a tough time speaks volumes about her character. It’s also fun to imagine the dynamic between Taylor’s more grounded personality and Cara’s adventurous spirit. That mix of care and mischief must have made for some unforgettable memories,” a fan added.

Hopefully, we get more insight into the sort of person Swift is soon.